Emergency services search Norfolk coast for missing windsurfer

Emergency services and the coastguard have spent the night trying to find a windsurfer who's gone missing off the Norfolk coast.

Police were called just before 5:20pm this evening (Saturday 14 November 2020) to Cliff Parade in Hunstanton, after a man in his 60s failed to return home from windsurfing along Hunstanton beach.

The man is thought to have entered the water just before 2pm on Saturday Credit: ITV News Anglia

The man is believed to have been wearing a black wetsuit, and windsurfing using a red and white sail. He is described as a white male, with distinctive, long blond hair.

Anyone who may have seen the windsurfer today, or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting call number 313 of today.