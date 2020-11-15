Lewis Hamilton has become the joint-most successful F1 driver of all-time, after victory at the Turkish Grand Prix sealed a seventh world championship title.

The triumph means the Stevenage driver is now level with the legendary Michael Schumacher with seven titles to his name.

It was also his fourth championship win in a row, with Nico Rosberg (2016) remaining the only driver to beat him to a title since 2014.

Hamilton only needed to score eight more points than his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to wrap up the title in Istanbul, and he did exactly that.

Despite starting sixth on the grid, he put in a masterful display in wet and slippery conditions to win the 94th race of his illustrious career.

The 35-year-old was overcome with emotion as he crossed the finishing line, saying: "To all the kids out there, who dream the impossible, you can do it too man!"

Writing on Twitter afterwards, Hamilton dedicated his win to his family and also to Mercedes - including the great Niki Lauda who was influential in persuading Hamilton to join the Brackley-based team in 2013.

Hamilton had already beaten Schumacher's record of 91 race wins earlier in the season, further cementing his reputation as arguably the greatest driver to ever compete in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton is the joint-most successful driver of all-time. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Following his historic win in Turkey, F1 legends lined up to congratulate Hamilton on his monumental achievement - including his former Mercedes teammate Rosberg.

Meanwhile, Spanish football giants FC Barcelona also sent their best wishes.

It's fair to say that Hamilton has come a long way since ITV News Anglia first filmed him as a promising go-kart driver in the 1990s.

After successfully making the transition into F1, he won his first world title with McLaren in 2008 before making the switch to Mercedes five years later.

Watch ITV News Anglia archive of Lewis Hamilton down the years

He won his first title as a Mercedes driver in 2014, and since then he's enjoyed almost total dominance, with the 2016 championship still the only title that's evaded him since.