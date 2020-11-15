Newly discovered Constable painting is valued at more than £100,000

A painting that was hung on the wall of a London town house for decades has been determined to be a valuable Essex landscape, painted by John Constable.

The scene of Dedham Vale that was painted by the Suffolk artist in 1809 had been wrongly dismissed as a fake years ago but it has now been re-valued as an original worth $100,000 - £150,000.

It was recently inherited by the grandson of a collector who was told it was a copy when he went to have it valued in the capital.

The scene of Dedham Vale as viewed from north of the boarder in Suffolk, includes a view of the windmill in Brantham that was owned by Constable's father.

Jane Oakley, Paintings Specialist at Sworders Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers in Mountfitchet took the painting to Anne Lyles, a world-renowned authority on the art of John Constable and she confirmed it was a legitimate work, declaring it an 'exciting new discovery'. The most famous representation by Constable of this particular panorama is the picture titled Dedham Vale, Morning which he exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1811. It was an aspect that he is thought to have enjoyed and painted many times.

Constable made a number of preparatory oil sketches for this composition, which - like the final picture itself - show the distant towers of various local churches in the distance.

Constable painting Credit: ITV Anglia

Anne Lyles says these are often indicated by simple white flecks of paint to show the way they catch the light depending on the time of day and position of the sun. Windmills also frequently caught Constable’s attention as potential subject matter for his art.

In this case, there is a family connection, as he includes the mill at Brantham which was owned by his father, Golding Constable.

Jane Oakley, paintings specialist at Sworders said: