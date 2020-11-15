Northampton Town have paid tribute to the legendary entertainer Des O'Connor, who's died at the age of 88.

Mr O'Connor briefly played for the Cobblers' reserve team in the United Counties League after the Second World War.

Speaking about his footballing career in the past, he said: "I played wing and was very fast...unfortunately, I often forgot to take the ball with me!"

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Cobblers said they were "very sorry to hear of his passing" and added that their thoughts are with all who knew him.

Mr O'Connor was born in the East End of London in January 1932, but was evacuated to Northampton in the war.

He went on to work at Church’s, the famous Northampton Shoe Makers, before signing up for National Service in the RAF.

However, he got his big TV break in the 1960s when he was given his own show.

From that point on, he never looked back, and enjoyed a long and successful career on television and on stage.

Mr O'Connor died "peacefully" in his sleep on Saturday, just over a week after he was admitted to hospital following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire.