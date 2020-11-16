Covid infection rate rises above 100 in all counties in the Anglia region

Watch a report on the rising coronavirus cases in the Anglia region from Dani Crawshaw in Northampton

The latest weekly figures show that there are now more than 100 positive coronavirus tests per 100,000 people in every county in the Anglia region.

Overall the infection rate in the Eastern Counties is 158 cases per 100,000 which remains lower than the England rate of 271 cases per 100,000.

However, the weekly rate in Northampton passed the national rate when it reached 291 last week. There were 654 positive tests for coronavirus in the town in the week to 11 November, an increase of 27% compared to the previous week.

Across the Anglia region there were 11,439 positive tests for Covid-19 in the week to Wednesday 11 November compared to 8,664 in the previous seven days. That represented a weekly increase of 32% while cases rose by just 10% across England as a whole.

156.7 Number of cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 11 November

118.7 Number of cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 4 November

The number of patients dying with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region so far this month has now reached 211. There were 195 Covid deaths in October and 25 in September.

Hospital admissions are also still rising with 624 people taken to hospitals in the East of England in the week to Thursday 12 November. That was 149 more than during the previous week - an increase of 31%.

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county of the Anglia region in the week to 11 November Credit: Data from Public Health England

The Health Secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has told ITV News "it is too early to say" whether England's national lockdown will end on December 2 as Boris Johnson has planned, with the government waiting to see if coronavirus numbers have sufficiently dropped before relaxing restrictions.

The health secretary said there's "a bit longer to wait" before the government can know the impact of the lockdown, which has forced the closure of most hospitality businesses and banned most social interactions.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 11 November

Bedfordshire - 1,193 positive tests - up 8% on the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 1,353 positive tests - up 51% on the previous week

Essex - 2,607 positive tests - up 30% on the previous week

Hertfordshire - 1,908 positive tests - up 26% on the previous week

Milton Keynes - 420 positive tests - up 20% on the previous week

Norfolk - 1,349 positive tests - up 56% on the previous week

Northamptonshire - 1,790 positive tests - up 34% on the previous week

Rutland - 57 positive tests - up 36% on the previous week

Suffolk - 762 positive tests - up 39% on the previous week

The graph shows the daily coronavirus cases in the Anglia region during the pandemic with a seven-day average line Credit: Data from Public Health England

The highest coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in local authority areas in the Anglia region in the week to Monday 9 November (with the previous week in brackets)