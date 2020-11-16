Part of the Norfolk Coastal Path at Happisburgh has fallen into the sea.

It happened close to the public car park and near the iconic lighthouse.

Happisburgh Lighthouse Credit: ITV Anglia

Walkers have had to divert inland over a muddy field to avoid the fall.

The area loses an average of 2 metres of land to the sea every year.

It’s the second major fall in the last few weeks and has come as no surprise to experts who say the combination of heavy rain to loosen the soil and high tides have weakened the cliffs.

Erosion at Happisburgh claims part of the Norfolk Coastal Path Credit: ITV Anglia

Coastguards are warning people not to walk close to the cliff edges.

They’re also warning people walking on the beach not to get to close to the base of the cliffs because of the danger from sudden collapses.