Going up early: Your pictures of this year's Christmas decorations

Sherry Brooks in Ipswich says she loves Christmas time and this year has not been the same with everything that's going on so she really just wanted to make her children and everyone else happy

Ipswich Credit: Sherry Brooks

Emma Chaney in Little Barningham in north Norfolk says she loves everything about Christmas. She’s had to postpone her wedding twice and so started to put her decorations up at the beginning of November and plans to build on it. She says she hopes to bring some festive cheer to all.

Little Barningham in north Norfolk Credit: Emma Chaney

Holly Hayes told us her family already have their Christmas display up in Norwich. She says after a sad year they are hoping to put a smile on people’s faces again

Norwich Credit: Holly Hayes

Jeanette sent us this from the Shrublands estate in Gorleston where they are raising money for cancer research and adding new lights every day

Shrublands, Gorleston Credit: Jeanette Mcloughlin

Stuart in Bury St Edmunds says his Christmas lights have been up since 1st November as his 2-year-old daughter is obsessed with them

Bury St Edmunds Credit: Stuart Venning

Penney Spall in North Walsham says this is just one of many trees she has up in her home