Norwich coronavirus testing site closed after members of staff test positive

A drive-through coronavirus testing site on the outskirts of Norwich is being deep cleaned after members of staff tested positive.

There have been four positive cases at the Postwick park and ride site since Friday.

People with tests booked were turned away on Sunday, 15 November following the outbreak.

Security firm G4S said the drive-through facility will now be deep cleaned and reopened "as soon as possible".

A G4S spokesman said in a statement: "On Sunday November 15, a testing site at Postwick, Norwich, was closed after several staff reported positive coronavirus tests.

"The site will be deep cleaned as per PHE (Public Health England) guidelines and reopened as soon as possible. Those with tests booked have been redirected to nearby test sites."

An outbreak in a healthcare setting is defined as when there is a minimum of two positive cases.

The site is run by G4S, in partnership with PHE, and has 43 members of staff working per shift.

The company said all appropriate safety measures were in place at the site and all PHE, Department of Health and Social Care, and NHS risk assessment management processes were followed.

People who had tests booked at the site were instead redirected to testing centres in Great Yarmouth and in Ipswich, Suffolk.

Public Health England has been contacted for comment.

Whole year group sent home in attempt to 'circuit break' outbreak

A secondary school in King's Lynn has sent home an entire year group in an attempt to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak spreading.

Springwood High School said there are now seven confirmed cases among their year 10s, who will now all be taught from home for the next fortnight.

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher, said: "We've made this decision to create a 'circuit break' within Year 10 following a number of cases in the year group, some of which have now been linked.

"There has also been a rapidly rising number of cases within the King's Lynn area in recent days and this has been reflected in particular within the Year 10 cohort."

All staff who teach the year group are going to be tested in the coming days.