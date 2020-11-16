Police patrols cracking down on Covid rule-breakers

Watch a report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell

Police have pledged to crack down on Covid rule-breakers as infection rates rise across the region.

ITV News Anglia spent the day with officers on patrol in Lowestoft following a steep rise in cases.

It was a matter of minutes before they were issuing a warning to a man they say they saw spitting in the street.

It's something Sergeant Kelvin Wenden is keen to crack down on. In the first lockdown, an offender spat in his face.

I've got a family and loved ones myself and the idea of being infected with the virus in that way, when it's completely avoidable, is really distressing. When people are using it as a weapon like that it's really horrible Sgt Kelvin Wenden, Suffolk Police

Officers head out on Covid patrol in Lowestoft Credit: ITV Anglia

Suffolk's 'Kestrel' team are parachuted into communities to tackle policing priorities, which now include the lockdown regulations.

As well as advising businesses who may be more vulnerable to thieves at the moment, they're speaking to members of the public offering the odd reminder about the rules.

A lot of it comes down to people gathering in bigger groups and they just need reminding that's not OK and it is a breach of the rules. Most of them are really minor infringements. On occasions we have had businesses that have breached the legislation Sgt Kelvin Wenden, Suffolk Police

Officers on Covid patrol in Lowestoft Credit: ITV Anglia

Officers say they're using the 'Four Es' to ensure people to follow those rules.

They hope that Explaining, Engaging and Encouraging will be enough - but say they'll also be Enforcing if their warnings aren't heeded.