A group of pupils in Bedfordshire are hoping their dance performances will raise awareness around knife crime.

In the last year, serious youth violence in the county dropped by almost 10 per cent, the equivalent of 200 fewer victims.

Pupils turn to dance to raise awareness of knife crime Credit: ITV Anglia

It comes as police in Bedfordshire Police carry out a number of weapon sweeps across the county, with more than three thousand knives recovered from the force's weapon bins since last October.

Students at Wixams Academy have based their dance performance on the story of Issac Stone.

Issac Stone

In 2014 he was stabbed to death in Bedford, he was just 19 years old, one of a number of young victims of knife crime.

It breaks my heart, because they are so young and they had a whole life ahead of them, but I also feel sadness for their families, because they didn't get to see the person grow Avani Chahal, Student, Wixams Academy

The Academy has council funding to take the performance across schools in Bedford. For their dance teacher it holds particular significance.

Azaan Kaleen

A former pupil from a previous school,18 year old Azaan Kaleen, was stabbed to death two years ago in Luton.

He was a bright, enthusiastic young man, and he absolutely did not deserve the end to his life that he got, as a teacher I really needed to use these personal experiences to try and do something Lindsey Pearson, Performing Arts Teacher

Azaan's mum now works with Bedfordshire's Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit

I wanted to use this experience of losing my child in order to help other people Roseann Taylor, Youth Intervention Specialist, Bedfordshire VERU

Police in Bedfordshire have recently been doing weapon sweeps Credit: ITV Anglia

Police in Bedfordshire have recently been doing weapon sweeps, determined to crack down on knife crime.

We've had a number of items collected across the last couple of months, things like what are called zombie knives, which are quite substantial horrific looking knives, samurai swords and other weapons that can cause serious injuries Sergeant John Killick, Bedfordshire Police

The students say if they can prevent even just one death, one family being ripped apart, then their performance has been a success.