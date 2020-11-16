Rare Ed Sheeran demo, once sold by singer’s mother, going under the hammer

Credit: The demo was recorded when the singer was 13-years-old.

A rare Ed Sheeran demo, once sold by the singer’s mother, is going under the hammer.

The owner bought the collection of love songs from Ed’s mother in Framlingham, Suffolk, where the star grew up, in 2005.

The woman, who is not being named, is raising money to support local musicians.

The demo was recorded when the singer was 13-years-old and goes up for auction on November 24 at Omega Auctions.

The demo will be sold alongside a copy of Sheeran's second CD, The Orange Room, self-released by the singer-songwriter in 2005.

Both CDs and expected to fetch £20,000.

Spinning Man was Ed Sheeran's first demo, recorded when he was 13.

Another copy of the demo called "Spinning Man" sold in September for £50,000.

Ed made around 20 copies of the album and previously admitted he did not want anyone to "get hold of a copy".

The demo was expected to be sold for around £10,000 - five times less than the eventual amount.

"The result in September garnered worldwide press attention - so it's not totally unexpected to see another CD come out of the woodwork", Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said:

"However we're very happy to present this rare CD alongside one that has certainly never been sold before."

"Ed's parents played a large part in his career and it's fascinating to see that that dedication extended to selling individual copies of their teenage son's CD."