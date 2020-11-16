Search operation for missing windsurfer from King's Lynn called off

A large search operation for a missing windsurfer from King's Lynn has been called off.

Chris Bamfield, 65, was last seen heading into the sea at Hunstanton on Saturday afternoon.

His windsurfing board and sail were later found. Police say it's likely he got into difficulty in the water during the poor weather.

A search for missing windsurfer Chris Bamfield has been called off. Credit: Norfolk Police

Lou Provart, Temporary Superintendent for King's Lynn and Breckland, said: "Unfortunately, despite extensive local searches, Mr Bamfield hasn't been located.

"Dedicated search teams including dog units, HM Coastguard boats and helicopters, and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue have been working over the weekend and into yesterday to try to find Chris, as we've grown increasingly concerned.

"We are all aware of the unpredictable nature of the sea, and it's likely that Mr Bamfield would have been exposed to the poor weather on Saturday while windsurfing.

"Despite the best efforts of all involved in the search to find him, it is tragically most likely that Mr Bamfield has at some point got into difficulty in the water.

"This is obviously a very distressing time for Chris's family, who we have been in regular contact with throughout the investigation, and we thank them for their cooperation and patience during the investigations of the emergency, and search and rescue services."

Chris Bamfield failed to return after windsurfing off the coast of Hunstanton Credit: HM Coastguard

CCTV shows Chris parking his car near Hunstanton Sailing Club, and walking towards the beach carrying windsurfing equipment.

His car was later found where it had been left, still locked, and containing personal items belonging to the missing man.

Enquiries suggest that members of the public had witnessed a windsurfer matching Chris's description in the sea at Hunstanton that afternoon.

A red and white sail and a windsurfing board, which have been identified as Chris's, were also later found off the coast.