Even though the days are shortening the colours of Autumn are a bright point in the year, especially at one spot in Northamptonshire created by Lord Heseltine.

With the leaves now turning from green to yellow, orange and red, the former deputy Prime Minister gave ITV News Anglia a private tour of Thenford arboretum

I've been a gardener since I was a child. The first memory is when I was away at school and the the headmaster gave every boy a square yard of mud and a packet of seeds and I methodically covered the ground and 6 weeks later I had a sea of colour and I was hooked Lord Heseltine

Lord Heseltine at Thenford arboretum Credit: ITV Anglia

There are now around 4,000 different varieties of trees and shurbs in this little corner of Northamptonshire

Lord Hesletine and his wife have lived here since 1976. In that time they have restored 20 acres of woodland.

Nobody bothered about it for about a 100 years or even more. You had to fight your way down here, It was bushes and weeds. We moved in on a Saturday and the next day Michael started taking ivy off the trees because he couldn't bare to see it Anne Heseltine

Autumn at Thenford arboretum Credit: ITV Anglia

Autumns colours are created by a change in the leaf chemistry. Chlorophyll, which absorbs energy from sunlight, gives leaves their green colour.

In autumn when the trees have all the energy they need, that chlorophyll is broken down, mainly revealing yellows.

Further chemical changes then create deep reds.