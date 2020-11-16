Tributes paid to cyclist who died in Cambridgeshire

Tributes have been paid to a “passionate sports fan who always had a smile” after he died while cycling on the A1123 at Houghton Hill in Cabridgeshire.

Emergency services were called about 1.30pm on Wednesday 11th November after Eddie, who was 74, was in collision with a car. He died at the scene.

The driver of the blue Vauxhall Corsa remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Eddie’s son Jeremy says his dad was raised in Huntington, one of 10 children, and attended St Peter’s School and owned and operated Huntingdon Flooring.

Eddie was very well known, always had a smile and a joke to tell. He passionately followed several sports, notably football, especially Chelsea and locally St Neots Town, cricket and boxing Jeremy Frome

Jeremy added his dad was a great friend to many people and would be missed by them all.