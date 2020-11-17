Coronavirus deaths in the Anglia region at the highest level since June

The latest official figures show 123 people died with Covid-19 in the Anglia region in the first week of November, the highest number of deaths in week since early June.

Data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows the number of people dying with coronavirus or with the condition mentioned on the death certificate has been increasing in the East of England for seven weeks.

The ONS has released figures for the period up to Friday 6 November. There is a time lag on the information because it is compiled after deaths have been officially registered.

The graph shows the number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region each week from September until November Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics

According to separate information published by the Care Quality Commission and the NHS about people dying in care homes and hospitals there have been a further 145 deaths in the area during the period since 7 November.

Since the start of the pandemic 6,648 people have died in the Anglia region either with a positive test for Covid-19 or with the condition declared on the death certificate.

The map shows the number of people who have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics, the Care Quality Commission and the NHS

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes