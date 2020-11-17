A man from Cambridgeshire has completed an 80-day around the world running challenge to raise money for the mental health charity MIND.

Chris Tromans from Witchford completed his challenge yesterday of running on his treadmill for 80 days straight, racking up approximately 350 miles.

Chris has said that he wanted to give back the charity MIND as he used their services when he struggled with his mental health during the first lockdown in March.

I had a few difficulties during the first lockdown with my mental health. Due to a big change in routine I felt my anxiety creep up on me again, and I started having anxiety attacks. I decided to seek help from the MIND website, it was really helpful and I know a few others who have done the same. Chris

Chris completed the running challenge yesterday. Credit: Chris Tromans

Chris used an app which meant that he could mimic what it would be like to run around the world, with it virtually taking him on routes all around the world.

So far he has raised £2,909 of his target and is hoping to reach his goal by of £3,000 in the next few days.