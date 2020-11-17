MK Dons have signed former Norwich City midfielder Andrew Surman on a free transfer.

Surman was a teammate of current Dons boss Russell Martin at Carrow Road, and the pair were part of the Norwich team that were promoted to the Premier League in 2011.

The 34-year-old was most recently at AFC Bournemouth where he made nine appearances in the Premier League last season.

Surman has agreed a short-term contract at Stadium MK and could make his debut against Hull City on Saturday.

“I know Russ (Martin) from our time at Norwich together and I know what sort of football he wants to play," Surman said.

I’m looking forward to the game on Saturday. It was a massive result for us at Sunderland on the weekend and hopefully, we can follow that up this weekend.”

Martin added: "It’s an incredible singing, he was a captain of a Premier League team last season. He’s going to add a huge amount on and off the pitch, we’ve talked about the importance of having experience and people who have been there and done it, and suit our style – he’s exactly that."