Robbers steal Apple products worth £5million after motorway hold-up in Northants

Robbers stole £5 million of Apple products after holding up a lorry on the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire.

The incident took place on the southbound slip road at Junction 18 of the M1, between 7.45pm and 8pm on Tuesday 10 November when the lorry driver and security guard were targeted and tied up.

The lorry was driven to Eldon Close in Crick, where the offenders transferred the trailer on to an awaiting truck, and drove off leaving the lorry driver and security guard behind.

The truck was later found across the county boarder in Lutterworth, Warwickshire, where it is believed the offenders transferred the 48 pallets of Apple products into a third vehicle.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw a number of vehicles on the slip road at Junction 18 between the stated times, which may have looked out of place, or who may have dash-cam footage.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances, or who knows of anyone who is selling such items at low-cost prices.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.