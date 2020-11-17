Your chance to get a TV shout-out for someone special this Christmas

Watch a video by Becky Jago and Jonathan Wills showing you how to get your Shout Out on ITV News Anglia

Everyone is hoping for a special Christmas after the year we've suffered and we all need a bit of festive cheer.

This is your chance to send a big thank you to someone, that we can read out or play your message on ITV News Anglia each night throughout December.

It's the ITV News Anglia Christmas Shout Out and here's how you can get in touch.

All we need are a few details including- your name, the name and some photos or video of the person you want us to mention, where you are all from, plus a few lines on why they deserve a shout out.

You can email all the details to anglianews@itv.com

If you want to film and present the 'Shout Out' yourself or as a group even better. Just record a video along with the details mentioned and send it in.

Please make sure the person you're doing the 'Shout Out' for is happy to appear on the programme and that you have permission to send us any photos or videos.

Like all good advent calendars it starts on air on the 1st December so let's really celebrate those who have made a big difference this year.