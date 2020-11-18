'Dangerous, predatory sexual deviant' from Northampton jailed for 18 years

A "dangerous, predatory sexual deviant" from Northampton who sexually abused three children has been jailed for 18 years.

David Millan, 65, groomed the victims' families to gain their trust.

He was found guilty of a total of 18 offences relating to sexual activity with a child, distributing indecent images of a child and paying for the sexual services of a child.

His victims at the time of the offences were aged between 14 and 16-years-old.

After sentencing him, the judge described the offences as the "serious and prolonged sexual abuse of three vulnerable children."

Millan protested his innocence from the moment of his arrest and he was only caught in November 2019 after one of his victims reported the abuse.

"You have no shame for what you have done and you are entirely without remorse. You have trampled all over the principles of human decency," His Honour Judge David Herbert told him.

Detective Sergeant Alison Brayfield added: “This has been a lengthy and complex investigation made especially so because Millan had groomed the victim’s parents who believed him to be an honest and decent man.

“Nothing could be further from the truth - Millan is a dangerous, predatory sexual deviant who hasn’t expressed a shred of remorse for his actions."