Luton Town have completed the signing of former Reading defender Gabriel Osho on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old left the Madejski Stadium at the end of last season and has been looking for a new club ever since.

Osho, who came through the academy at Reading, can play at both centre-back and right-back and previously captained the Royals' under 23s side.

He made five appearances for Reading in the Championship at the back end of last season.

“It’s taken a bit of time since I first heard it was a possibility of coming to Luton, but I’m buzzing to be here," Osho said.

“I made a decision to leave Reading because I wanted an opportunity like this for the next part of my development, and I’m so pleased it’s been sorted and I’m now a Luton Town player.

“I’ve only got good experiences of Kenilworth Road from last season. I can’t wait to get started and get back out there in an orange shirt!”