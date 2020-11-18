The mother of Norwich City’s joint majority shareholder Delia Smith has died at the age of 100.

The Canaries confirmed in a short statement that Etty Smith passed away earlier this month.

Etty was a big Norwich fan and was regularly spotted in the director's box alongside her daughter.

She also spent time around the club's training ground and would often speak to head coach Daniel Farke after matches in the Directors' Lounge.

Watch a snippet of a report from 2001 previewing the documentary

In an ITV documentary about Delia’s television cookery career back in 2001, Delia's husband Michael Wynn-Jones said Etty "set the standards" for her daughter who left school with no qualifications at the age of 16.

"Her mother's priority was always good cooking," he said.

"She was the one who set the standards for Delia."

The family have asked for privacy at this time.