Northampton car wash owner fined for operating during lockdown

The owner of a car wash at a Morrisons supermarket in Northampton has been fined for operating during lockdown.

Dalip Hasa - who runs The Hand Car Wash on Kettering Road - has twice been caught breaching restrictions ordering car washes to close.

He was issued a warning after being found operating on 6 November, and has now been fined £1,000 after wardens spotted the car wash was open on 12 November.

A spokesperson for Northampton Borough Council said: “We are always keen to take an advisory approach when it comes to ensuring businesses are adhering to the ongoing restrictions.

“Certainly, we treat enforcement as a last resort, as was the case with The Hand Car Wash.

“We appreciate these are challenging times for businesses, but it was important to take action against this particular business, which had not responded to our advisory approach, and ensure government restrictions aimed at reducing the risk of infection were enforced.

“It is also important to be fair to those other businesses that have acted responsibly and closed in accordance with the requirements of the lockdown.”