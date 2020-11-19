Caring cops come to the rescue of struggling war veteran in Colchester

Community police officers from Colchester turned Good Samaritans when they found a war veteran starving in his home.

PC Matt Noone and PC Shaun Hammond went to the house to investigate a potential Covid-19 breach on Remembrance Day but found themselves coming to the rescue instead.

The veteran, who suffers from Parkinsons Disease and PTSD, had no food or drink apart from a cold plate of sausage and mash, and no money because someone had stolen from his account.

The two officers summoned help from social services and Project Nova, which helps war veterans. They also instigated a police investigation into the fraud on the man's bank account.

In the meantime PC Noone and his colleague PC Carly Mond went to a local cafe which provides food parcels for vulnerable people and picked up supplies.

Community police officers with staff at Cafe on the Rec, who donated food to help the man Credit: Colchester Police

Later that evening PC Noone and his colleague PC Adam Gammans delivered the food parcel to the delighted veteran, who had served his country for 18 years.

Matt Noone said he was saddened to see the man had turned on all the rings on his electric cooker in an attempt to keep warm, as the gas had been turned off in his flat..

However Matt said the look on the man's face when he saw the jacket potatoes and cooked chicken he'd brought would stay with him forever.