Father of murdered backpacker Grace Millane dies of cancer

The father of murdered backpacker Grace Millane has died of cancer just months after the trial of his daughter's killer.

David Millane was diagnosed with the disease shortly after the trial in Auckland in February.

It is understood he was recently told the cancer was terminal and died earlier this week at his home in Wickford in Essex.

Grace Millane was killed in December 2018. Credit: PA

The family issued a picture of them all together on the LoveGrace Facebook page.

The Millane family posted this picture after the news of David's death Credit: LoveGrace

They said they were heartbroken by the loss of David.

‘Looking back on all of our memories together can be difficult. But the hardest ones are the new ones without you that just push us over the edge. Thank you for all of your messages of condolence. We are heartbroken by the loss of David & he will be deeply missed. Millane family

His wife Gillian and sons Declan and Michael are mourning a fresh loss just two years after his daughter Grace died in a hotel in Auckland.

Grace's father sobbed outside court after his daughter's killer was sentenced.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard released a statement expressing sympathy for the family.

'The Millane family had their lives turned upside down when David’s much loved and cherished daughter Grace was murdered while visiting New Zealand in December 2018,' he said.

'NZ Police worked closely with the Millane family as part of the investigation into Grace’s murder and provided victim support throughout the subsequent trial.

'Our thoughts and sympathies are with Gillian, Michael, Declan and the rest of their whanau (family).'