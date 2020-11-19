A fisherman attracted the attention of coastguards and police by braving the high tide in Essex.

Photographer and former police officer Matthew Mallett took this extraordinary photo of the man with sea washing all round him at Brightlingsea.

The picture was taken at Bateman Tower on Promenade Way in the town.

The keen angler seemed oblivious to the rising water and was apparently spoken to by coastguards who were a bit worried for his safety.

Police said they also spoke to the man to check he was ok.

Tides are high this week all along the east coast and a number of flood warnings and alerts are in place today.

The Environment Agency has been closing flood defences in Essex.

Flood warnings and alerts Credit: Environment Agency

You can check flood alerts here on the Environment Agency website