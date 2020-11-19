A PE teacher from Norfolk has been struck off after getting drunk and flashing her breasts at a school prom.

A teachers' disciplinary panel heard Katherine Lake became 'inappropriately inebriated' after drinking eight glasses of wine at the Reepham High leavers' prom in June 2019.

Mrs Lake, who was head of PE, also tried to sit on one pupil's lap before falling over and smoked a cigarette outside the prom with another.

At some point during the evening, she entered a photo booth with five pupils and exposed her breasts in the final photograph.

The Teaching Regulation Agency heard Mrs Lake had been employed as the Head of PE at Reepham High School and College from 1 January 2008 to 16 September 2019.

The panel said that on the evening of the Year 11 Leavers’ Prom Mrs Lake met with other staff members at a colleague’s house at approximately 5pm and consumed between half to three-quarters of a bottle of wine.

After arriving at the Leavers’ Prom at approximately 6pm, Mrs Lake had at least four more glasses of wine before the events took place.

On 9 September 2019, Mrs Lake attended a disciplinary meeting which was reconvenedon 16 September 2019.

The panel heard Mrs Lake was under the influence of alcohol at the time theevents took place and could not recall what had happened, however she accepted them. She was dismissed on 16 September 2019.

The panel said Mrs Lake admitted the facts of the allegations against her and that her behaviour amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.

There was evidence that Mrs Lake’s conduct was out of character within the educationalsetting and/or at school events.

She had previously had a long and good record as a teacher. She had worked at the School for many years and held the position of Head of PE.

Mrs Lake indicated that she had sought help and she had stated that she would not drink at school events again.

The panel decided Mrs Lake would be able to apply to have the prohibition order overturned within two years.