Students at a school in Northampton are cycling, running, walking and even riding to Lapland.

Not literally, but Pupils at West Haddon Primary are making the equivalent journey tracking 1,400 miles. They're doing it to raise money for disadvantaged families.

The pupils of West Haddon Primary are on a mission.

A mission to between them run, cycle, skate and scoot the distance from their school to Santa's workshop in Lapland - a mere 1,400 miles.

A mission also to help children who might otherwise get nothing this Christmas.

Money from sponsorship and a Just Giving page will help provide a new playground.

But it will also help the Faraway Children's charity which buys Christmas presents for disadvantaged youngsters in the county. And sadly that's a lot of children.

Parents are also doing their bit by aiming to cover the same distance between them to the frozen north.

They're lagging behind at the moment but it's hard to compete with that seemingly inexhaustible youthful energy.

For the kids it means a lot of exercise that's good for their physical and mental health.

And a chance to do something for others.

The children are very close to that 1,400 mile target. So they've decided to push on and cover the distance to the North Pole. Apparently one of Santa's reindeer may have run off there.