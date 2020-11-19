There were 11,685 positive tests for coronavirus in the Anglia region in the week to Sunday 15 November, an 18% increase on the previous week.

The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the population was 160.1 but that figure is still lower than the England infection rate of 265.5 cases per 100,000.

There are initial indications that the rate of increase in new cases is slowing but it is too early to say if the trend will continue.

160.1 Number of cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 15 November

135.1 Number of cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 8 November

The infection rate is above 200 cases per 100,000 in 14 of the 54 districts in the Eastern Counties. But it is a mixed picture as the weekly total of positive test was falling in 15 districts.

That included Northampton which has been among the places in the Anglia region with the highest infection rate for a number of weeks. There were 588 new cases in the town in the week to 15 November compared to 632 the week before, a decline of 7%.

The weekly total of cases also fell in places like Colchester, Ipswich and Great Yarmouth.

The largest percentage increases in weekly totals were in Fenland in Cambridgeshire (+88%), Basildon in Essex (+85%) and South Norfolk (+79%)

The map show the weekly number of confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region Credit: Data from Public Health England

On Thursday, the NHS reported that a further 25 hospital patients in the Anglia region had died with coronavirus or having Covid-19 declared on their death certificate.

So far in November, 291 patients have died in the region with coronavirus. There were 195 deaths in October and 25 in September.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 6,727 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals, care homes, others settings and in their own homes.

The map of shows the number of people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region. Credit: Data from the NHS, the Care Quality Commission and the Office of National Statistics

The number of people being admitted to hospital in the Anglia region is also rising.

There were 693 patients admitted in the week to Monday 16 November compared to 522 the week before. That is an increase of 171 or 33%.

The NHS reported on Wednesday that there were a total 16,271 patients in hospitals across the UK. 801 of those patients were in hospitals in the NHS East of England area.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 15 November

Bedfordshire - 1,261 positive tests - up 14% on the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 1,297 positive tests - up 23% on the previous week

Essex - 2,965 positive tests - up 30% on the previous week

Hertfordshire - 1,985 positive tests - up 19% on the previous week

Milton Keynes - 516 positive tests - up 53% on the previous week

Norfolk - 1,291 positive tests - up 22% on the previous week

Northamptonshire - 1,686 positive tests - up 2% on the previous week

Rutland - 52 positive tests - down 10% on the previous week

Suffolk - 632 positive tests - unchanged on the previous week

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Sunday 15 November, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Thursday 19 November on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (16-19 November) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The graph shows the number of positive coronavirus tests recorded in the Anglia region throughout the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,944 new cases recorded in the seven days to 15 November – the equivalent of 748.3 cases per 100,000 people. That was up slightly on 735.6 in the seven days to 8 November.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Luton with 287.3 cases per 100,000. Mid Suffolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region and in the whole of England with 53.9 cases per 100,000.

The five districts with the lowest infection rates in England were in the East of England. Along with Mid Suffolk they are East Cambridgeshire, North Norfolk, Tendring in Essex and West Suffolk.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Sunday 15 November (with the previous week in brackets)

Luton 287.3 (254.4)

Brentwood 262.3 (206.4)

Northampton 261.8 (281.4)

South Northamptonshire 251.9 (209.5)

Cambridge 247.6 (163.5)

Basildon 242.0 (130.9)

Broxbourne 241.6 (213.8)

Daventry 224.5 (208.3)

Thurrock 220.3 (166.3)

Kettering 214.2 (170.0)

Epping Forest 214.1 (193.6)

Peterborough 213.6 (183.4)

South Norfolk 208.7 (116.4)

East Northamptonshire 204.2 (242.3)

East Hertfordshire 192.3 (142.9)

Milton Keynes 191.5 (125.1)

Castle Point 181.5 (141.6)

Southend-on-Sea 179.1 (131.1)

Three Rivers 178.9 (156.4)

Stevenage 178.7 (133.2)

Corby 173.1 (157.9)

Bedford 170.2 (131.6)

Great Yarmouth 167.1 (196.3)

Wellingborough 164.4 (156.8)

Watford 163.6 (185.3)

Rochford 162.5 (92.7)

St Albans 157.0 (127.3)

North Hertfordshire 154.2 (110.1)

Welwyn Hatfield 152.0 (169.9)

Harlow 151.6 (118.3)

Chelmsford 151.4 (100.3)

Hertsmere 150.6 (108.7)

Broadland 144.5 (136.1)

Babergh 144.5 (149.9)

Fenland 144.3 (76.6)

Norwich 139.4 (102.4)

Uttlesford 136.9 (139.1)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 135.4 (123.5)

Rutland 130.2 (145.3)

Dacorum 126.6 (118.2)

Breckland 123.6 (97.2)

Central Bedfordshire 122.6 (117.8)

South Cambridgeshire 104.3 (111.3)

Braintree 104.2 (96.3)

Huntingdonshire 102.8 (104.5)

Maldon 92.4 (70.8)

Colchester 88.9 (100.7)

East Suffolk 86.6 (68.1)

Ipswich 86.2 (100.1)

East Cambridgeshire 66.8 (76.8)

North Norfolk 64.9 (47.7)

Tendring 62.1 (63.5)

West Suffolk 59.2 (60.3)

Mid Suffolk 53.9 (74.1)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes