A man has been jailed for three years for causing death by dangerous driving over a crash which killed a dad of two in Northampton.

Callum Richardson, 21, was driving at 48mph in a 30mph zone when he hit Salem Lufti as he crossed Wellingborough Road.

The 47-year-old was the dad of one young child, with another due to be born just weeks after his death.

Following Richardson's sentencing to three years in jail, Northaptonshire Police told how Mr Lufti's youngest son left messages on his phone in the days after his death.

DC Ady Tredwell said: “There is no sentence in this world that can ever make up for the loss of Salem Lufti.

"He was a much-loved man, husband and father, and the court was moved by his widow’s victim impact statement which described the loss and suffering her and their two small children have experienced.

"It was especially heartbreaking to hear that Mr Lufti’s son had tried to call and send him text messages after his death, asking him to come back, and that only a few weeks before the collision had his youngest child been born."

The crash happened at 11pm on 17 August, 2019; Richardson, who is from Moulton, initially told officers that Mr Lufti had "suddenly walked out in front of him", but investigators were able to establish that he had been driving dangerously and did not brake until after the crash.

He was jailed for three years at Northampton Crown Court on 19 November.

DC Tredwell added: "I truly hope Callum Richardson understands the gravity his actions have had – there are two young children who will now grow up without their father and a woman who has been left without her soulmate.

"He can never take back what happened and must live with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life.

"This has been a lengthy and complex investigation and I hope that Mr Lufti’s widow can take some small comfort in the conclusion of the case and that some semblance of justice has been delivered. My thoughts remain with her and will do long into the future."