Northampton Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd has agreed a contract extension with the club.

The new deal will keep the New Zealander at Franklin's Gardens until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Boyd joined the Saints in 2018 after leaving Hurricanes in his homeland, and won the Premiership Rugby Cup trophy in his first season in charge.

The Saints started last season strongly, but their form plummeted after lockdown, and Boyd is desperate to put right that "unacceptable" campaign this time around.

After the progress and success of my first year, for me unfortunately last season was unacceptable. Chris Boyd, Northampton Saints director or rugby

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time so far at Saints, and I am determined to help this group of players and management staff realise their individual and combined potential," Boyd said.

"So, I am delighted to extend my contract at Franklin’s Gardens; Saints is a fantastic organisation – from the owners, Board and Chief Executive, through to the incredible sponsors, supporters and Northampton community – it’s a real family, which I am proud to be part of, and that has made the decision to continue very easy for me.”

Saints Chief Executive Mark Darbon added: “In his first two seasons at Franklin’s Gardens, Chris has had a significant impact.

"What strikes me most about Chris is the impact on and off the pitch he has had on the culture of our squad, coaches and indeed all the staff around the club – he is a fantastic leader and our squad would run through a brick wall for him, so we are delighted to keep him in Northampton for two more seasons at least.”

Saints start their new Premiership campaign away at Sale Sharks on Friday night.