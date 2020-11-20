The family of a woman, who died after her car crashed into a wall near Huntingdon, have described her as the "kindest and most thoughtful person."

Emilia Komorowska, 25, died after her white Fiat 500 left the road and crashed on Sunday (8 November) in Longstanton Road, between Over and Longstanton.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the crash.

“We were together for four wonderful years and my life has been turned upside down", Emilia’s partner Dan Elliot said.

“She was so full of life, the kindest and most thoughtful person I have ever met. Everyone who met and knew her would tell you the same. She loved many things in life but her true passion was travelling, which we did a lot of.

"We went to many amazing places together, her favourite of which was Iceland where we saw the northern lights.

“I have so many fond memories of her which I will hold on to forever.”

Emilia's parents, Paul and Agnieszka, said: “Even as a small child people loved Emilia, they were drawn to her. She had this way with people all through her life that would make you feel calm and loved at the same time.

“She was always very independent and would always help people wherever she could. She will be very dearly missed and our lives will never be the same again.

“Na zawsze w naszych sercach (meaning ‘forever in our hearts’ in Polish)."