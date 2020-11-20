A Norfolk delivery driver has created a "mudsterpiece" tribute to Stevenage's seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Rick Minns from Wymondham, more commonly known as 'Ruddy Muddy', is famous for creating incredible pieces of art on the back of his white van.

He's featured celebrities like Captain Tom and Robbie Williams in the past, but this time it was Hamilton, 35, who was given the special treatment to mark his seventh world title victory.

Hamilton's team, Brackley-based Mercedes, tweeted that it was "absolutely amazing".

Hamilton became world champion for a seventh time on Sunday when he won the Turkish Grand Prix.

It meant he equalled Michael Schumacher's record, and it was also his fourth championship victory in a row.