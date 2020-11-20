Southend United v Cambridge United clash called off after positive Covid tests

Southend United's League Two clash against Cambridge United has been postponed after a combination of positive Covid tests and injuries meant the Shrimpers couldn't field a team.

In a statement released late on Friday night, Southend confirmed that they had told the EFL that they wouldn't have been able to "safely fulfill the fixture" as a result of a "small number" of players testing positive for coronavirus and a "plethora of players being unavailable due to injury".

According to the Shrimpers, the crisis would have left them with a maximum of 10 professional outfield players and two goalkeepers in the matchday squad for Saturday's match at Roots Hall.

"The club is following all of Public Health England and the EFL’s COVID-19 protocols and will not name the players in question," a Southend spokesperson said.

In their own statement, Cambridge United said that they had only received an e-mail from the Shrimpers at 9.40pm on Friday evening and representatives from the club had contacted both the EFL and Southend to "express our disappointment."

They also made it clear that they felt the fixture still could have been played, and added that further details for when the game will be rescheduled will be announced in due course.