Watch Kate Prout's report here.Norwich market has been one of the most distinctive sights in the city for 900 years with 189 stalls offering up everything from beer to bread, chips to churros.

Norwich market is one of the oldest market in the country Credit: ITV Anglia

And now the market is going online - offering customers the chance to order online and have their favourite products delivered to their door. The new website is the brainchild of stall owner Josh Worley - whose stall, Barry's Fabrics, is currently closed during lockdown

"It came about as a kind of wash up from the last lockdown", he says. "We realised what went well and what didn't go so well. It's a great way to keep traders communicating and helping our customers across the city."

The market won Britain's Best Large Outdoor Market last year Credit: ITV Anglia

And other stall holders are excited to be involved.

"Its certainly another challenge", says Dominic Burke who co-owns St Toby's Beers. "The nature of what we do, we have lots of different beers and in small amounts. So it's not going to be easy but we're excited to be part of this new website."