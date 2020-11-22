Victims of crimes in Cambridgeshire and Luton who are deemed to be vulnerable, no longer have to attend court in order to give evidence.

Technology allowing pre-recording of evidence sessions goes live in 21 Crown Courts nationwide on November 23, as part of an effort to reduce stress and trauma for victims and witnesses.

In the East of England, Luton, Peterborough and Cambridge Crown Courts are among those launching the service on November 23rd.

The technology means cross-examinations can be video-recorded earlier in the process and played at trial.

This is in an effort to ensure that victims and witnesses deemed vulnerable, such as children or those who suffer from a debilitating condition, can provide "their best evidence".

Justice Minister, Alex Chalk MP, said: “The court process can be a harrowing experience for vulnerable victims and witnesses.

"This technology seeks to minimise stress and ensure they can provide their best evidence, without reducing a defendant’s right to a fair trial."

Luton Crown court have started pre-recording evidence

Recording takes place as close to the time of the offence as possible, in a bid to help memory recall and reduce the stress of giving evidence to a full courtroom.

The move follows successful pilots in Liverpool, Leeds, and Kingston-upon-Thames, which demonstrated that victims felt less anxiety while pre-recording evidence.

From November 23, the measure will be in place in all Crown Courts across England and Wales.

Andrew Penhale, Chief Crown Prosecutor said: “The CPS is very conscious that being cross-examined at trial is particularly difficult for children and other vulnerable witnesses, many of whom have been exposed to very distressing and unpleasant crimes.

“Waiting for the trial process can inevitably add to their anxiety so the fact this measure can significantly reduce the time they have to wait to give evidence will make a huge difference. ”