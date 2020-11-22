Workers on furlough from Colchester's Mercury Theatre have been putting their talents to use by creating a fairytale castle in the middle of the town.

The 6 metre high structure has been built to bring a bit of Christmas magic to Culver Square shopping precinct. It took a team of four people two months to build

"For us it's a brilliant example of how arts and business can come together and create something a bit magical," explained Ryan McBryde from the Mercury Theatre.

"As soon we went into lockdown our workshop team were put on furlough. Normally they'd be doing the Christmas pantomime. So to be able to do something like this for Colchester is a really lovely opportunity."

The castle is outside the Culver Square shopping precinct Credit: ITV News Anglia

The castle will be on display throughout the Christmas season.