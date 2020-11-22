For the first time since September, the weekly total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region is lower than the week before.

In the seven days to Wednesday 18 November, the latest week where most tests have been collated, there were 10,762 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Anglia region. During the previous week to 11 November there were 11,424 cases.

Overall the region still has a higher coronavirus infection rate than at the start of the second lockdown period, which started on 5 November. But ten areas in the Eastern Counties have lower case numbers than when the new tougher restrictions were introduced with the aim of stemming the increase in infections.

The decline in new coronavirus cases comes as the Prime Minister is to set out a new tougher three-tier system for England when its national lockdown ends on 2 December.

Boris Johnson is also expected to to outline a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “for a small number of days” over Christmas to allow a limited level of mixing between households across the UK.

The graph shows the daily total of positive coronavirus cases in the Anglia region along with the rolling seven-day average line

The government's “Covid winter plan” which will be announced in Parliament on Monday is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to keep the virus under control to ensure further restrictions are not needed.

The tiers are expected to be strengthened to safeguard the gains made during the national lockdown, but it is understood that the controversial 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be altered under the new system.

When the second lockdown started on 5 November, the weekly coronavirus infection rate in the Anglia region was 120.8 cases per 100,000 people in the population.

The latest infection rate in the week to 18 November is still higher at 147.5 but has been falling over a number of days.

In ten of the 54 districts in the Anglia region the infection rate is now lower when the national restrictions were put in place.

Those areas are:

Central Bedfordshire - down from 110.2 to 104.6

Colchester - down from 104.3 to 78.1

Daventry - down from 164.0 to 141.9

East Northamptonshire - down from 215.8 to 134.4

Great Yarmouth - down from 175.2 to 107.7

Huntingdonshire - down from 88.2 to 74.7

Mid Suffolk - down from 58.7 to 56.8

Northampton - down from 241.8 to 239.6

South Cambridgeshire - down from 92.4 to 87.4

Welwyn Hatfield - down from 150.4 to 137.4

In most parts of the Anglia region though, the number of coronavirus cases being recorded each week is higher than at the start of the second period of lockdown. And overall, the rate in each county in the region is higher than at the start of lockdown.

147.5 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 18 November

156.5 Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region in the week to 11 November

The map shows the coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 18 November

Despite the weekly total of positive coronavirus tests falling, there are still 20 districts in the Eastern Counties where cases were increasing according to the latest data. These includes Ipswich, Chelmsford, Luton, Bedford, King's Lynn and Milton Keynes.

The differing infection rates are likely to make it difficult to decide which of tier each area will be placed into when the England lockdown is lifted next Thursday. For instance, South Norfolk has an infection rate of 171.8 cases per 100,000 while in North Norfolk it is 62.0.

The decision on which tier an area will be placed in is expected to be made this Thursday.

The latest R number for the East of England, released on Friday, was estimated at 1.0 to 1.3 which means for every 10 people infected with coronavirus they will go on to pass the diseased on to between 10 and 13 others.

The number of people dying with coronavirus in the region is also rising. In October, 195 patients in hospitals in the Anglia region died with with a positive test for Covid-19 or with the condition mentioned on their death certificate. So far in November 357 patients have died.

On Saturday the NHS in the East of England was treating 820 patients with coronavirus in the region's hospitals - the highest number of patients since mid May.

The weekly total of positive coronavirus cases in the Anglia region has been steadily rising over the past ten weeks

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Wednesday 18 November, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Sunday 22 November on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (19-22 November) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Luton with 293.4 cases per 100,000. Mid Suffolk is currently recording the lowest infection rate in the Anglia region and in the whole of England with 56.8 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Wednesday 18 November (with the previous week in brackets)

Luton - 293.4 (266.6)

Basildon - 255.9 (183.2)

South Northants - 244.5 (213.8 )

Brentwood - 241.5 (244.1 )

Northampton - 239.5 (292.5)

Epping Forest - 225.5 (217.9 )

Castle Point - 220.2 (144.9 )

Thurrock - 213.4 (197.9 )

Broxbourne - 207.7 (236.4 )

Milton Keynes - 196.7 (151.8 )

Peterborough - 196.3 (216.1 )

Watford - 183.3 (189.5 )

Corby - 181.4 (188.3 )

East Herts - 176.3 (169.0)

Wellingborough - 173.1 (136.8)

Kettering - 171.9 (220.1 )

South Norfolk - 171.8 (188.8)

Harlow - 170.0 (136.7)

Cambridge - 166.7 (248.4 )

Bedford - 165.6 (147.2)

Hertsmere - 162.0 (126.8)

Three Rivers - 161.8 (188.6)

Southend - 155.1 (158.4 )

Rochford - 151.1 (129.3 )

King's Lynn & West Norfolk - 142.7 (118.2)

Stevenage - 142.3 (156.0)

St Albans - 142.1 (140.1)

Daventry - 141.9 (249.0)

Welwyn Hatfield - 137.4 (156.9)

Norwich - 136.6 (137.3 )

Chelmsford - 134.5 (114.4 )

East Northants - 134.4 (258.1)

Uttlesford - 126.0 (154.5 )

Dacorum - 124.7 (133.8)

Rutland - 122.7 (142.8 )

North Herts - 122.0 (133.3 )

Braintree - 121.2 (98.9)

Babergh - 120.6 (183.6)

Fenland -112.9 (125.7)

Broadland - 111.6 (156.0)

Gt Yarmouth - 107.7 (238.6 )

Ipswich - 105.9 (98.6 )

Central Bedfordshire - 104.6 (127.1 )

Breckland - 90.0 (144.3 )

South Cambs - 87.4 (117.5)

Maldon - 80.1 (80.1)

Colchester - 78.1 (100.2)

Huntingdonshire - 74.7 (121.9 )

East Suffolk - 69.3 (91.4 )

Tendring - 66.9 (62.1)

East Cambs - 66.8 (81.3 )

North Norfolk - 62.0 (53.4 )

West Suffolk - 60.9 (74.8 )

Mid Suffolk - 56.8 (76.0)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes