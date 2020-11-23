A woman from Bedford who ran in the 2016 London Marathon at the age of 88 has died.

Iva Barr was the oldest competitor in the 2016 event, the 20th marathon she'd took part in.

Even at the age of 88, she managed to complete an incredible 18 miles before she had to pull out just before the end.

In a statement, the Bedford Harriers Athletic Club confirmed Ms Barr passed way on November 17 at the age of 93.

She was a member of the club for many years and only stopped running after the 2016 marathon.

Iva Barr talks to ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey in 2016. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"It is with great sadness that we have learned that our fellow Harrier and friend, Iva Barr, passed on Tuesday 17th November at the grand age of 93," the statement read.

"As well as being an ambassador for the club, Iva also encouraged, and was an inspiration to many older and younger runners. RIP Iva, we shall all miss you!"

Ms Barr first ran the London Marathon in 1981 and took part in marathons for "30-odd years".

She was one the oldest women to ever enter the race, with only 90-year-old Jenny Wood-Allen doing it at an older age when she took part in the 2002 event.