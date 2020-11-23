Cambridge United Chief Executive Ian Mather has called on the EFL to investigate as a "matter of urgency" why their match against Southend United was postponed just hours before kick-off.

The Shrimpers said a "small number" of their players had tested positive for coronavirus and a "plethora of players" were unavailable because of injury.

According to Cambridge, they only received an e-mail about the postponement at 9.40pm on Friday evening - less than 24 hours before the match was due to take place at Roots Hall the following day.

In a statement released on Monday, Cambridge CEO Mather said the situation was "very disappointing" and added that he hopes “lessons will be learned”.

The match at Roots Hall was postponed. Credit: PA

"The EFL have confirmed, as is normal in such circumstance, that an investigation will take place as to why this game was called off on Friday evening less than 18 hours before we were due to play. In this instance we expect the EFL to conduct their investigation as a matter of urgency," Mather said.

"Something clearly went badly wrong for the game to be cancelled so late and there is no point in learning those lessons when we are a long way through the season – they need to be understood now.

"We understand that academy players could not play because they had not had Covid 19 tests. In a season with so many games being played in quick succession, injuries do mount up. Guidance should come from the investigation as to what, reasonably, clubs should do in this situation."

Mather also pleased with Southend to cooperate with the investigation.

"The postponement has been disruptive to our own schedule and will leave us at a competitive disadvantage when the fixture is rearranged in what is a compressed season," he said.

"It is also likely that we will be playing this match after the January transfer window and we may face a strengthened Southend squad. We call on Southend United to offer their full cooperation with any fast track enquiry for the benefit of all clubs as we have a collective interest in managing our way through this difficult season."