Covid-19: All parts of the Anglia region will enter a 3-tier system

The government has laid out its winter plan to keep Covid-19 at bay. It comes as news of a successful vaccine developed by Cambridge-based AstraZeneca brings hopes of an end to the pandemic.

From Wednesday 2 December all parts of the Anglia region will enter a 3-tier system of restrictions along with the rest of England.

ITV Anglia has been speaking to local businesses on how it is likely to affect them.

Carrow Road, Portman Road, Franklin's Gardens and Newmarket Racecourse could soon welcome back fans. Credit: PA Images

Most shops will reopen, weddings and outdoor sports will be back on and it is expected that rules for family gatherings will be relaxed for Christmas.

Meanwhile, Oxford University and the scientists of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca based in Cambridge have produced a successful vaccine and it is found to be highly effective.

Two doses of the vaccine are required, and scientists have found that when half a dose is given, followed by a further full dose, the vaccine was 90% effective.

However, when two full doses were given, the figure was only 62%.

There are other vaccines being developed but the reason experts are getting excited about this one is because it is more affordable and accessible.

Professor Sarah Gilbert - who is originally from Kettering and headed up the team working on the vaccine, said: "It's very important to understand that this is a vaccine that is highly deployable it can be manufactured in large quantities and it only requires refrigeration not frozen storage and most of the vaccines that we use around the world require refrigeration so there are networks in place to supply vaccines and use vaccines that are stored refrigerated."

It is understood the vaccination will be rolled out around mid to late December and the vulnerable are likely to receive the jab first.

ITV Anglia spoke to Dr Jamie Green, a GP at Delapre Medical Centre in Northampton, he explained how the vaccinations will be rolled out.

This vaccination programme is the biggest the NHS has ever undertaken, so it will take a while to work out the logistics of it all.