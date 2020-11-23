Man jailed for eight years after Felixstowe stabbing

A man has been jailed for eight years after a double stabbing in Felixstowe.

Michael Dawson, 35, of Mill Lane Felixstowe was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday 20 November for eight years.

He was found guilty at court on two charges of section 18 grievous bodily harm. He had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of wounding during the three day trial.

Officers were called to a property in Mill Lane just after 2am (Wed 1 January) after reports that two women, known to Dawson, had been stabbed in the property.

A 34 year old woman sustained a serious knife wound to her stomach while a 45 year old woman was stabbed in the neck.

Dawson was arrested the same morning and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning when he was charged.

Investigating Officer DC Chloe Booty said: " This was an horrific attack that could have ended so much more seriously for the victims. The sentence given by the judge of eight years each for the two offences will run concurrently and gives Dawson plenty of time to reflect his horrific actions.”