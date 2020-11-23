Man pleads guilty to 96 child sex abuse charges

A man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to 96 counts of child sexual abuse.

David Wilson, of Kirstead, King's Lynn, Norfolk, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

It took a court clerk around 30 minutes to read all of the charges out to the 36-year-old and for him to enter guilty pleas to each in turn.

The offences included causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.

Wilson also admitted making unwarranted demands for indecent images of a child with menace, threatening to post an indecent image on social media if they did not comply.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case for sentencing on January 12 to allow time for the Probation Service to prepare a report "to deal with dangerousness".

He told Wilson: "You have been advised that you may receive an extended sentence.

"I would think that's highly likely but I will listen to everything put before me very carefully.

"I won't pre-judge anything at all."

Wilson was remanded in custody, with details of the prosecution case to be opened at the sentencing hearing.