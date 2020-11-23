Parents in Bedford urged to maintain social distancing outside school gates

Parents in Bedford are being urged to follow coronavirus rules at the school gates, to stop the spread of the virus.

Latest figures show there were 165 cases per 100 thousand people in the week up to November 18th, up from 147 the week before.

As cases rise, the borough council is reminding parents to keep their distance and wear face coverings outside schools.

Covid marshalls have been visiting some schools in the town, following reports of "gatherings outside or near the front gates."

Covid sign in Bedford Credit: ITV Anglia

Under the current national restrictions, no more than two people are allowed to meet outside in a public place.

"All of our schools in the Borough are working hard to make sure that children and staff are safe whilst they are at school", Director of Public Health for Bedford Borough, Vicky Head, said.

"However, we also need the support of parents, families and carers when it comes to what happens before and after school.

"There have been reports from concerned residents and parents of gatherings of people near school gates, sometimes outside of people's homes, particularly at pick up time. We are worried about the potential for spreading the virus that these gatherings present.

"I'd like to remind everyone doing the school run - COVID-19 has not gone away. We all need to work together to control the spread of the virus.

"Please remember to keep your distance, don't meet with more than one other person and if you can - please wear a face covering."