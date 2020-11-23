Plans have been revealed for a 45 million pound redevelopment of the Princess of Wales hospital site in Ely.

Out-dated facilities will be replaced and there'll be more space for day surgery, outpatient and diagnostic services.

The Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust owns the site. Its Chief Executive, Matthew Winn, says he hopes the three-year redevelopment will help to meet the needs of a growing population:

NHS and social care partners who currently provide services on site are working together to ensure we are able to meet the needs of a growing and ageing population. A planning application will be submitted in the New Year which will set out ambitious plans to modernise services and create facilities that will vastly improve the patient experience and the working environment for staff. Matthew Winn, Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

The re-development will include a new car park. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's hoped the redevelopment will deliver the following:

Brand new, modern premises to replace out-dated facilities (retaining the day surgery unit)

More day surgery, outpatient, diagnostic and urgent (but not emergency) care services, closer to people’s homes. All current services will remain on the hospital site

More joined-up care across health and social care services, including for frail elderly people and those living with long term conditions

More physical space to meet the needs of a growing population, reducing the need for people to travel to Cambridge for some services

A new car park(no more than 4 levels) to address the lack of parking on site

Digital technology to deliver modern healthcare including virtual consultations

The idea of using the site for other community priorities, such as a care home, are also being explored.