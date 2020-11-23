Three £5,000 rewards are being offered for help to find three men wanted over a fatal shooting near Harlow.

Robert Powell, 50, was shot multiple times from a car on Water Lane in Roydon on 13 June and died in hospital the following day.

Three men, Nana Oppong, Temitope Adeyinka and Israar Shah, are wanted in connection with his death.

All three men have links to Essex and East London.

Who are the men?

Nana Oppong is 5ft 6ins tall and has a proportionate build. He is also known as ‘Enz’. He has links to several areas in East London

Temitope Adeyinka is 5ft 8ins tall and has a medium build. He is also called ‘Limo’. He has links to East London, including Bow

Israar Shah is 6ft 1ins tall and has a slim build. He also goes by the name ‘Slick’. He has links with East London and Romford.

The charity Crimestoppers says it's possible they have left the country.

Crimestoppers is appealing to find these three men. Credit: Crimestoppers

“This is a shocking incident that should never happen", Philip Breckon, from the charity Crimestoppers, said.

"Our charity believes in safe streets and safe communities and we hope that these rewards and our appeal will help to bring about justice.

“We are appealing to anybody with any information on the whereabouts of Nana Oppong, Temitope Adeyinka and Israar Shah to do the right thing and to tell our charity what you know, 100% anonymously. What you tell us can make all the difference in keeping others safe from harm and no information is too insignificant to tell us.

“You can speak to us anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on freephone number 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."