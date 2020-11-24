Emergency patients in Cambridge are being forced to wait up to 30 hours to see a doctor, according to documents leaked to ITV News Anglia.

An internal bulletin written by Addenbrooke's hospital's operations chief Nicola Ayton said:

"Last week 189 patients had to wait more than 12 hours in the ED (emergency department), 52 patients waited over 24 hours, and one patient, a young man needing a green medical bed waited for more than 30 hours."

It means that in October Addenbrooke's was the second worst hospital in England for waiting times in the emergency department, and, the document added, that situation has deteriorated in November.

Leaked document from CUH Credit: ITV News Anglia

An anonymous whistleblower, who sent the documents to ITV News Anglia said: "“It's time the directors stopped congratulating one another other and patting each other on the back for insignificant achievements and start fixing the real issues that face the trust - like actually preparing for next winter, prioritising patient safety and focussing on staff morale."

"Sort out the actual problems, rather than requesting that people cope with them.”

Addenbrooke's Hospital Credit: ITV Anglia

We are letting too many of our patients down Nicola Ayton, Chief Operating Officer

The internal document says "the answer to this [situation] is to take steps immediately to address patient flow."

Plans are put in place to discharge patients before 12pm in an effort to free up more beds. This would mean patients who are marked as ready for discharge would have to be ready to leave before lunchtime - and staff would be expected to make it happen, while dealing with the huge pressures of winter and Covid-19.

Nicola Ayton said the change was needed to "keep emergency care safe" and avoid "having to suspend much of the elective surgery that so many of you have worked tirelessly over the summer to reinstate."

Ambulances at the main entrance of Addenbrooke's Credit: ITV Anglia

The document says: "From today, we are expecting every ward to discharge one person in the morning seven days a week."

Addenbrooke's currently has over 1,000 beds and 11,000 staff members.

Nicola Ayton, Addenbrooke's Operations Chief Credit: Cambridge University Hospitals

The hospital has lost over 100 beds this winter and nurse vacancies due to sickness and isolation is reducing capacity further.

I know it feels tough and is much harder than last year and I appreciate everyone's enormous efforts to manage this difficult situation Nicola Ayton, COO Cambridge University Hospitals

The internal document ends by thanking staff for their efforts but highlights that the weeks coming up to Christmas are where the hospital has it's biggest problem.

It adds that the pre-noon discharge plan will be monitored to make sure patient flow is improved.