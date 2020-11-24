Apache helicopter deployed to track illegal drone near Stansted Airport

An Apache helicopter was deployed to track a drone which was spotted flying illegally close to Stansted Airport.

A report from the UK Airprox Board, which investigates near misses says a pair of Army helicopters were flying through the controlled area around the airport on 15th September when both crews spotted the drone.

Air traffic controllers spoke to the crews and agreed one of them would turn back and monitor the drone while Essex Police tried to find the person at the controls .

The report says Army pilots were able to see the drone again and reported its exact position, they continued to monitor it for half an hour before it left the area close to the airport.

The drone remained largely static, climbing to about 2500ft and moving away slowly to the South East towards Great Dunmow. The lead Apache remained on scene for about 30min until the object was assessed clear of the runway UK Airprox report

The report concludes the incident portrayed a situation where although safety had been reduced, there had been no risk of collision.

Anyone caught flying a drone close to an airport can be jailed for 5 years if they are found guilty of endangering an aircraft .