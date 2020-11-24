Appeal for Boris Johnson's fiancée to help save Colchester beauty spot

The former MP for Colchester has sent a letter asking Boris Johnson's fiancée asking for help to save a popular beauty spot in the town.

Plans have been put forward for a thousand homes to be built on The Wick, which is Ministry of Defence land.

Sir Bob Russell hopes Carrie Symonds' can help with her knowledge on environmental issues. There's been a firing range on the heathland since the mid-nineteenth century.

The Wick at Colchester Credit: ITV Anglia

It's a 200 hectare site to the south of the town and while it belongs to the Ministry of Defence, people are allowed to use it as a recreational space.

It gives us a feeling of still being a community because we've got this beautiful space separating the huge influx of housing around Colchester Father Richard Tillbrook, Old Heath, Colchester

Four years ago the Ministry of Defence announced it was going to close the firing range and planned to sell just over half of the land for development of a thousand homes.

The plans went up for public consultation but many who use the land want it to be kept as a country park.

Campaigners are fighting the proposals Credit: ITV Anglia

Campaigners fear their voices aren't being heard and the housing plans are moving forwards regardless. Earlier this year several entrances to The Wick were closed off to the public.

The Ministry of Defence said it was due to people ignoring signs when training was taking place but campaigners fear it's another step towards preparing the land for development.

Sir Bob Russell Credit: ITV Anglia

Former Colchester MP Sir Bob Russell has now written a letter to the Prime Minister's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, after his attempts to raise the issue through the normal channels of Government were rebuffed.

Carrie Symonds is known for her record on green and environmental issues

I thought why not write to her and say the Government are saying we want to preserve habitats, plant trees, create parkland for urban communities, well here's the Government destroying a natural habitat Sir Bob Russell, High Steward of Colchester

There are reports that Carrie Symonds was instrumental in the recent departure of the Prime Minister's chief advisor Dominic Cummings and Communications Director Lee Cain, but her influence on planning matters is yet to be decided.

The plan allows for 63% of the allocated area to be green space. This is an increase in the amount of land open to the public Ministry of Defence

Carrie Symonds Credit: PA Wire

Sir Bob Russell says he's yet to hear back from Carrie Symonds, but hopes she will use any influence she may have to help his cause.