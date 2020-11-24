Christmas has come early for a family who have been reunited with their beloved Cocker-Spaniel six years after she disappeared.

The Hall family were heartbroken when Bonnie was stolen back in 2014.

We hoped we would see this day but we didn't know if we would and it has just been wonderful to have her back again Caroline Hall, Bonnie's owner

She was found in Wisbech, 200 miles away from her home in County Durham.

Driving down we weren't sure what to expect we weren't sure what condition she would be in or what we were going to be greeted with but it was just great to see her Simon Hall, Bonnie's owner

Family joy at being reunited with their dog found in Wisbech after 6 years Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

When she was stolen the family launched a search appeal on social media and alerted the police, but were told to expect the worst.

After all this time, they had all but lost hope until the unexpected phone call from Terrington Vets

The woman on the phone said did you have a pet called Bonnie? I was taken by surprise, it was a real shock she said, we've found her, we've got her down here Simon Hall, Bonnie's owner

Bonnie was found wandering in a park in Wisbech

Vets believe she's had several litters of puppies, they were able to track down her owners because she was microchipped.

In all my years in veterinary I've never known anything like this. It's not just the microchip it's keeping the details up to date so if people move remembering to change your details Clare O'Dwyer, Head Nurse, Terrington Vets

Bonnie is now back with her family, just in time for her 10th birthday.